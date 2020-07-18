https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/claiming-trump-used-nazi-symbol-usa-today-admits-eagle-american-symbol/

USA Today was forced to issue a begrudging clarification after claiming T-shirts sold by the Trump campaign were similar to Nazi propaganda.

The newspaper had run what it labeled as a “fact check” piece on July 11 investigating whether the Trump campaign’s T-shirt design was similar to that of an eagle used in Nazi propaganda.

What it found was that there were voices online willing to say that this was so.

One of the Twitter users making the claim was the Lincoln Project, the work of a collection of anti-Trump Republicans:

Even before the story was published, USA Today was told that the idea of an eagle — a common symbol of America since the Great Seal of the United States was adopted in 1782 — being rooted in Nazism was absurd.

“This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds,” said Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

But USA Today ruled otherwise:

That sent Twitter howling. While others derided the newspaper, Donald Trump Jr. noted that the eagle is part of the symbolic imagery of the post of Speaker of the House.

Eventually the howling response reached the offices of USA Today, revised its “true” ruling to “inconclusive.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

