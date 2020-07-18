https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alextrebek-jeopardy-pancreaticcancer/2020/07/18/id/977864

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek said he will discontinue treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer if the next round of chemotherapy doesn’t work, he told The New York Times.

Trebek stepped away from his game show hosting duties after announcing his cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Since then, he has undergone chemotherapy to treat his disease while he continued to host the show.

“It’s a quality program, and I think I do a good job hosting it,” Trebek told The New York Times this week. “And when I start slipping, I’ll stop hosting.”

“Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” Trebek said. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

The show halted production after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. But a few weeks ago, Trebek went back to the studio to record introductions to old Jeopardy episodes.

“Oddly enough, when we started taping I suddenly started to regain my strength. It’s the strangest thing. It is some kind of an elixir,” Trebek said.

Older Jeopardy episodes will air from now through August.

