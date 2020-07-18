http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Be10Q6YKAoU/

Last month, Breitbart News reported on Amazon’s censorship of Killing Free Speech: Part 1, the first part of a documentary about censorship. Amazon has now censored part two of the documentary, which focuses specifically on Big Tech censorship.

Documentary creator Michael Hansen told Breitbart News that Amazon censored part two of the documentary over alleged “offensive content,” but did not specify what specific part of the documentary merited the “offensive” label.

This is the third of Hansen’s documentaries to be censored by Amazon. As Breitbart News reported last year, another of his documentaries, about mass migration and Islam in Europe, was also censored by the Big Tech platform.

Killing Free Speech Parts 1 & 2 are both still available for purchase on Vimeo.

After successfully holding a private screening for border patrol agents, Hansen attempted to arrange a screening of the documentary on Capitol Hill via the office of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), but was told that any such screening would surely be blocked by the Speaker’s office, which controls theaters on Capitol Hill. After receiving a commitment from staffers at the office of his local representative, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), Hansen was subsequently ghosted by the Democrat congressman’s office.

Amazon, founded and run by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the far-left Washington Post, has been intensifying its censorship recently. The platform removed Prime Video links to Hoaxed, Mike Cernovich’s documentary about media manipulation, and also briefly banned a book about the coronavirus from skeptical science writer Alex Berenson, only reversing the latter decision following media pressure.

Amazon also recently banned and then unbanned China Virus, a book criticizing Justin Trudeau’s response to the Chinese coronavirus in Canada, authored by Canadian conservative and media entrepreneur Ezra Levant.

