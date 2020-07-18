https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/best-worst-masks-coronavirus-surgical-masks-bandanas/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) The science is clear: Face masks can prevent coronavirus transmission and save lives.

A preliminary analysis of 194 countries found that places where masks weren’t recommended saw a 55% weekly increase in coronavirus deaths per capita after their first case was reported, compared with 7% in countries with cultures or guidelines supporting mask-wearing. A model from the University of Washington predicted that the US could prevent at least 45,000 coronavirus deaths by November if 95% of the population were to wear face masks in public.

But not all masks confer equal levels of protection.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

