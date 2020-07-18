https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-trump-masks/2020/07/18/id/977863

The campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden bought ads in swing states to air during Chris Wallace’s “Fox News Sunday” interview with President Donald Trump.

The minute-long ad titled “Tough” will be heard the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, Axios reported.

“I will not abandon you,” Biden says in the ad. “We’re all in this together. We’ll fight this together. And, together, we’ll emerge from this stronger than we were before we began.”

During the interview, Trump pushed back against the idea of instituting a national mask mandate, a clip of the exchange released on Friday showed.

“I want people to have a certain freedom and I don’t believe in that, no. And I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wore a mask, everything disappears,” he said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this week “if we [can] get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think over the next 4,6, 8 weeks we can bring this epidemic under control.”

