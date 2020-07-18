http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UQrGFE2BJFw/

Two women who used Twitter to anonymously accuse Justin Bieber of sexual assault may be identified after a judge ruled that the star is allowed to subpoena the social media platform for the info.

Deadline reports that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green ruled in Bieber’s favor Thursday, allowing the “Sorry” singer and his attorneys to demand Twitter turn over the identities of these alleged victims.

“We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts, and it may be the same person,” Bieber’s lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel told the court. He also called the claims “provably false” through eyewitness and photographic evidence.

Bieber filed a $20 million defamation suit against his accusers, but the women cannot be served until they are identified. Thus far, they’ve only been identified as Danielle and Kadi on social media, with the Twitter handles @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi.

“The allegations are factually impossible, revealing and evidencing beyond any doubt that her social media post and allegations are a complete fabrication, an elaborate hoax,” the filing says.

