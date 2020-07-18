https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/bipartisan-bill-introduced-require-tsa-take-temperature-checks/

(THE HILL) Reps. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and John Larson (D-Conn.) introduced legislation on Thursday to require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to conduct a pilot program for checking passengers’ temperatures at security checkpoints.

The program would require the TSA to screen all airline passengers for their temperatures before they proceed through security.

“Reopening America should be the top priority of our government. Making sure air travelers are healthy enough to fly is a common sense way to boost passenger confidence and jumpstart economic activity,” Budd said in a statement.

