The Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower in New York City has been vandalized after being splattered with blue paint, according to The Washington Examiner.

On Friday, three people were arrested and one person received a summons for the crime. One of the suspects was wearing an All Lives Matter T-shirt and rainbow.

The New York Department of Transportation cleaned off the blue paint just hours later.

On Monday, someone poured red paint on the mural, which was initially installed, in part, by Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with his wife Chirlane McCray and The Rev. Al Sharpton.

“To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” de Blasio tweeted on Monday.

More New York Police Department officers were ordered to guard the mural after Tuesday’s act.

On Thursday, former Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik tweeted:

“Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower. That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING.”

