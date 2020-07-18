https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-portland-antifa-blm-launch-explosives-federal-building-barricading-agents-inside/

Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter launched explosives at the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center while attempting to barricade agents inside on the 50th night of riots in the ultra liberal city.

There was also severe violence against random citizens that they disagree with politically during Friday night’s chaos.

TRENDING: Noose Hoaxer Bubba Wallace Booed at NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifier, Cheered After Crash (VIDEO)

The Portland Police tweeted “Officers have observed people in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center on SW 3rd Ave place fencing and sandbags in front of doors. This is criminal behavior. Participants not involved in criminal behavior are encouraged to leave the area immediately.”

They are barricading the agents in the federal building. Blocking the entrances with fencing a tape. pic.twitter.com/Dq8YEjlXoV — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) July 18, 2020

A street preacher was violently assaulted and carried away by a mob. A witness at the scene said that a gun had been pulled on him. The witness also said that another man was tied to a fence, beat, and then had the fence pushed over on top of him.

The man is a street preacher. Here is footage from earlier where he was confronted. Video by @PDXzane: pic.twitter.com/fQ9PP8JktD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

Far-left protesters, rioters & their supporters in Portland talk about protecting free speech. But when someone they don’t like enters a public demonstration, they assault them & physically force them out. This is all about making the streets only for them pic.twitter.com/LDcUX5Dea1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

The rioters also deployed smoke bombs and lasers, which they use to impede the vision of police officers.

Around 1:30 a.m. local time, the Portland Police Department tweeted that “participants have 5 minutes to remove all barricades around the facility. Failure to follow this direction may subject you to arrest, citation, or use of force including crowd control munitions. Leave the area to the west. SW Columbia to SW Taylor from SW 1st to 6th is closed.”

Participants have 5 minutes to remove all barricades around the facility. Failure to follow this direction may subject you to arrest, citation, or use of force including crowd control munitions. Leave the area to the west. SW Columbia to SW Taylor from SW 1st to 6th is closed. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 18, 2020

Shortly after the 5 minutes were up, law enforcement began shooting massive amounts of tear gas into the crowd to disperse them, according to a livestreamer on the scene. They also tore down the barricades set up by the rioters.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Maria Viti has been diligently archiving important footage from various riot livestreams across the country for months. You can follow the account here for more footage of the shocking violence tearing apart our cities.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the events continue to unfold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

