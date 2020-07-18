https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-historic-nantes-cathedral-france-burning/

The historic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in France was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

This fire comes just over a year after the blaze at Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris.

The Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes is on fire 1434 Read that the fire may be contained Please pray I begged and pleaded for Leaders to speak up about the burning Churches last week and they won’t pic.twitter.com/vhlJa2jSsL — Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) July 18, 2020

Breaking: There is a massive fire at the historic Nantes Cathedral in France. pic.twitter.com/kvlhCD95Ga — Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) July 18, 2020

The cause and severity of this fire is currently unknown, though it is being described in the French media as “devastating.” Firefighters are currently on the scene.

Construction on the Nantes Cathedral began in 1434 and took 457 years to complete. It was also damaged during World War II and survived a fire in 1972.

Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes is on fire The cathedral’s foundation stone was laid in 1434 and took 457 years to complete. Cathedrals are the spiritual hearts of Christendom. They are in no small measure our most important works of art and architecture. pic.twitter.com/JB3SVJBg9W — ArchitecturalRevival (@Arch_Revival_) July 18, 2020

Multiple churches in the United States have also been burned or vandalized in recent weeks.

The statue of Jesus Christ at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Southwest Miami-Dade was found vandalized and knocked from its pedestal on July 15.

Three churches have also burned across the nation.

A fire destroyed Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Elkmont, Alabama Friday night.

On Saturday a man drove into a church in Ocala, Florida, before lighting it on fire.

Next, a fire destroyed the roof of 249-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Church in California.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will update with more information as it becomes available.

