The historic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in France was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

This fire comes just over a year after the blaze at Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris.

The cause and severity of this fire is currently unknown, though it is being described in the French media as “devastating.” Firefighters are currently on the scene.

Construction on the Nantes Cathedral began in 1434 and took 457 years to complete. It was also damaged during World War II and survived a fire in 1972.

Multiple churches in the United States have also been burned or vandalized in recent weeks.

The statue of Jesus Christ at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Southwest Miami-Dade was found vandalized and knocked from its pedestal on July 15.

Three churches have also burned across the nation.

A fire destroyed Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Elkmont, Alabama Friday night.

On Saturday a man drove into a church in Ocala, Florida, before lighting it on fire.

Next, a fire destroyed the roof of 249-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Church in California.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will update with more information as it becomes available.

