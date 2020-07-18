https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/chicago-mayor-calls-wh-press-secretary-kayleigh-mcenany-karen-warns-watch-mouth/

Murders in Chicago were up nearly 80% in Chicago last month.

In June 424 people were shot and 89 were murdered in Chicago.

On Thursday White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to Lori Lightfoot as a “derelict mayor” during her press briefing.

In response Lori Lightfoot threatened the White House Press Secretary.

Kayleigh shot back at the failed mayor–

“While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city. One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump. He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.

If only the Chicago Mayor could act as tough with criminals and killers as she does the White House Press Secretary!

10 people were shot and killed in Chicago last weekend.@PressSec Kayleigh McEnany offered help to end the violence. In response, Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot called her a “Karen.” When I say Democrats aren’t serious about the safety of their constituents, I mean it. #FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) July 17, 2020

