An interview between Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and President Donald Trump became so heated on Friday that the president stopped the interview and made staffers search for documents after Wallace fact checked him.

During the interview, Trump claimed Joe Biden’s charter with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) advocates defunding the police. But Wallace fact checked the president, pointing out that it does not.

“Biden wants to defund the police,” Trump claimed.

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace shot back.

“Look he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders—” Trump replied.

“It says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace interrupted.

That’s when, according to Wallace, Trump abruptly paused the interview and asked staffers to bring him a copy of the Biden-Sanders charter. Trump reportedly then looked through the document, but was unable to prove what he had claimed.

After taping the interview, Wallace explained on Fox News, “That led to a very interesting exchange where he had his staff go out and get the highlights from that 100-page compact that the Biden team and the Sanders team had signed and he went through it and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication — because there isn’t any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”

Indeed, although Biden has called for de-militarizing the police and has echoed some Democratic rhetoric about law enforcement, he has not advocated for abolishing police departments.

The complete interview with Trump will air on “Fox News Sunday.”

