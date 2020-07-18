https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/church-groups-sue-california-ban-singing-services/

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) Singing during indoor church services during the coronavirus pandemic is prohibited in California, but a group of church leaders filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday saying that health rule violates their constitutional rights.

The northern California churches claim Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest health order infringes on their right to worship freely. The church groups are based in Mendocino and Butte counties, two counties that have not been placed on the statewide monitoring list because their positivity rate has not grown rapidly.

At the end of June, California saw its daily confirmed Covid-19 cases dramatically jump and by July 7, the daily total shot up to nearly 11,700 cases in one day.

On July 1, state health officials restricted singing and chanting during indoor church services.

