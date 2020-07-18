http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TE8cT5lHk1w/

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” the Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift said that she doesn’t blame New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for having the presidential ambitions that he likely has and said that she wouldn’t mock Cuomo for the poster touting New York’s handling of the coronavirus that he released.

Clift said, “OK, headlines can mock Gov. Cuomo, he’s probably got some presidential ambitions, and I don’t blame him. But I wouldn’t mock him. Because that chart does show what New York did. And a lot of New Yorkers did that. As somebody who’s from New York, I’m proud of what they did.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

