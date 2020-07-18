https://thehill.com/homenews/house/507955-congressional-black-caucus-chair-encourages-trump-to-stay-silent-on-lewiss

Rep. Karen BassKaren Ruth BassRep. Clyburn on Confederate statues: Mob action is no answer House to vote next week on ridding Capitol of Confederate statues The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump takes on CDC over schools MORE (D-Calif.), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged President Trump Donald John TrumpCivil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dies Biden warns of Russian election interference after receiving intelligence briefings Texas officials offer schools option to hold online-only classes until November MORE to remain silent on Rep. John Lewis John LewisBill and Hillary Clinton on John Lewis death: ‘We have lost a giant’ Pelosi remembers John Lewis as ‘a titan’ whose ‘bravery transformed our nation’ Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dies MORE’s (D-Ga.) recent death, suggesting his remarks would serve as an unwanted distraction.

“.@realDonaldTrump while the nation mourns the passing of a national hero, please say nothing. Please don’t comment on the life of Congressman Lewis. Your press secretary released a statement, leave it at that,” she tweeted. “Please let us mourn in peace.”

.@realDonaldTrump while the nation mourns the passing of a national hero, please say nothing. Please don’t comment on the life of Congressman Lewis. Your press secretary released a statement, leave it at that. Please let us mourn in peace. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) July 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis, who represented an Atlanta-area district for 17 terms, was a titan in the civil rights movement and had garnered respect from both Democrats and Republicans. He died Friday night at the age of 80.

Bipartisan lawmakers expressed their condolences Saturday, though Trump has been conspicuously silent. White House Press Secretary released a statement mourning Lewis’s death and the White House ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, though the president – who’s at his private golf course in Sterling, Va. – has yet to make any remarks.

Trump and Lewis had a contentious relationship while the president was in office. Lewis accused Trump of not being a “legitimate president,” leading Trump to fire back that the Democrat should worry about his own “horrible” district instead.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

Lewis also drew Trump’s ire when he declined to attend his inauguration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

