Deaths attributed to the COVID-19 epidemic continue at a low level in the data reported over the past two days: 8 deaths (7/16) and seven deaths (7/17). These deaths skew heavily toward the elderly and infirm in long-term care facilities. They still constitute 77 percent of total deaths. In the most recent weekly report (7/16), the median age of decedents has risen slightly to 83.5. Hospitalizations also continue at a low level, though the authorities predict an increase soon based on the rise in new cases.

Governor Walz also continues exercise the authority of one-man rule. He likes it. He has hesitated to issue a mask edict. He wants Republicans to join in and support such an edict. Walz’s emergency authority is vast, but he lacks the power to command the assent of Republican legislators on this point. He has dispensed with the need for their assent. The Star Tribune is nevertheless pitching in to lend Walz a hand on this front as well.

I have posted the audio of yesterday’s Department of Health press briefing below. The authorities and the press have formed a fruitful collaboration to sustain the panic. The briefing is thick with the fog of war.

