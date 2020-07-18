https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/democrat-illinois-house-speaker-implicated-bribery-scandal-office-subpoenaed/

The Democrat House Speaker of Illinois, Michael Madigan, has been implicated in a bribery scandal, an investigation has found.

The bribery scheme involved jobs and contracts. It looks like a sort of pay-to-play situation.

CBS News in Chicago reports:

Feds’ ComEd Bribery Case Implicates Mike Madigan; Speaker’s Office Subpoenaed; Governor Says Madigan ‘Must Resign’ If Allegations Are True TRENDING: Noose Hoaxer Bubba Wallace Booed at NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifier, Cheered After Crash (VIDEO) Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company’s arrangement for jobs, contracts, and payments to allies and associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. ComEd will pay a $200 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement to end the federal probe, admitting it sought to influence “Public Official A” — identified as the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives without using Madigan’s name — by arranging for his allies and people who performed political work for him to obtain jobs, contracts and payments from ComEd between 2011 and 2019. “ComEd understood that, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Public Official A was able to exercise control over what measures were called for a vote in the House of Representatives and had substantial influence and control over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation, including legislation that affected ComEd,” federal prosecutors wrote in court filings. ComEd faces a single charge of bribery. Madigan, 78, has not been charged with a crime. Madigan was nowhere to be found on Friday, either at his district office or his Southwest Side home, but a spokesperson confirmed the speaker accepted federal subpoenas for various documents.

This does not look good for Madigan.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan must resign if allegations of corruption are true. Electric utility ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a bribery scheme that implicates Madigan. https://t.co/txo5xelgd3 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2020

Speaker Mike Madigan’s reign of terror has gone on too long. 50 years of corruption and cronyism is enough. Illinois deserves better! Sign the petition demanding Madigan resigns once and for all!https://t.co/QGXR4MbyeP — +michaeldelazzerIOP (@mikedelazzer) July 17, 2020

It looks like his long career may be coming to a close.

