Rep. John Lewis (D-MD) passed away on Friday after battling cancer.

He was 80-years-old.

John Lewis represented the 5th district in north Atlanta, Georgia from 1987 until his death on Friday.

John Lewis helped organize the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington.

Lewis was anti-gun, Anti-Trump and pushed a horrible smear against Tea Party activists in Washington DC.

John Lewis went from civil rights icon to far left politician. He attended protests for illegal immigrants but boycotted President Trump’s inauguration.

John Lewis announced in December that he had pancreatic cancer.

