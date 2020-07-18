https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/divestu-project-calls-conservatives-stop-donating-universities/

(ONE AMERICA NEWS NETWORK) Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is calling on “middle-right” donors to de-commit contributions to universities.

On Thursday, he announced the launch of DivestU in order to combat what he called the “radical anti-American left” on college campuses.

This comes as leftist groups like Antifa are reportedly gaining popularity among college students. Kirk has argued that donors are unknowingly adding “fuel to the fire.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

