Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said this week that a report by U.S. Attorney John Durham on the corrupt Trump-Russia collusion hoax investigations by the FBI and DOJ is expected to be ready by the end of summer. However Kupec would not promise a release date of the report–not even before the November election–nor did she say what the report may find. Kupec noted the goal of the Durham probe is a criminal investigation and not a report.

Kupec made the comments in an interview with Bill Hemmer on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday. Other topics covered in the interview were Operation Legend helping Kansas City, Missouri with a violent crime surge that killed 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro as he slept last month, the insurrection in Portland, Oregon and the Trump administration’s campaign against the malign influence of communist China on the U.S.

Hemmer: “John Durham, when will there be news on that?” Kupec: “Well, we hope to see a report by the end of the summer. Obviously, this is a criminal investigation. The goal is not a report, it’s a criminal investigation. But certainly there is a story to be told there. The American people deserve resolution and frankly justice deserves resolution…” TRENDING: Noose Hoaxer Bubba Wallace Booed at NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifier, Cheered After Crash (VIDEO) Hemmer: “Okay but you say…” Kupec: “…Justice needs to be restored. And that report I think is going to be really pivotal to uh, the restoration of that one-tiered system of justice. Hemmer: “By the end of the…” Kupec: “…People need to see what was going on.” Hemmer: “I apologize about…” Kupec: “Sure.” Hemmer: “…I’m short on time. You say by the end of the summer? Is that a guarantee?” Kupec: “Hope to, uh, there are no guarantees in life but we certainly hope to see one by the end of the summer. I think it’s important.” Hemmer: “Can you, can you guarantee pre-election, Kerri” Kupec: “Uh, Bill, I will just tell you this: We are hopeful and we expect to see a report by the end of the summer.” Hemmer: “Thanks for coming on today. Kerri Kupec, thank you. A lot of topics, a lot to motor through. Thank you for coming here today.”

Transcribed by TGP.

YouTube video cued to segment on Durham probe:

[embedded content]