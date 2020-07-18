https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-subpoenaed-illinois-speaker-michael-madigan-connected-barack-obama-mentor-bill-ayers-mueller-gang-leader-andrew-weissmann/

Yesterday, it was reported that Illinois Speaker of the House, Michael Madigan, was subpoenaed by the DOJ. This subpoena illuminated the connections between Barack Obama, Bill Ayers and even Mueller gang leader Andrew Weissmann.

Michael Madigan, the Democrat Illinois State Speaker, is the longest serving Speaker in the nation. He runs Chicago and Illinois politics and and has for years. The video below is an excellent summary of the state of the union in Illinois under Madigan’s leadership:

Madigan is Chicago and Illinois politics and Chicago and Illinois politics are corrupt to the core.

The Chicago Sun Times reported in February:

Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and several of his closest political allies are named in a new federal subpoena seeking records on a former ComEd lobbyist and his consulting work for a tiny southwestern suburb, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned. A significant focus of the subpoena is Raymond T. Nice – a longtime campaign worker for Madigan’s Southwest Side Democratic organization who became an “independent contractor” for the village of Merrionette Park in 2015, according to records and interviews. Delivered by an IRS agent and dated Friday, the subpoena asks Merrionette Park officials for copies of contracts with Nice, as well as invoices “and payment records, including but not limited to records that explain the purpose(s) and work product for which payment was made, records of wire transfers, copies of checks (front and back) and/or records of cash payments.” The subpoena also asks that, by March 4, village officials turn over all “correspondence with, or other communications (such as internal email messages) documenting communications with, Michael Madigan, Michael McClain, Timothy Mapes, Kevin Quinn and/or Marty Quinn.”

Then yesterday it was reported by CBS Chicago:

Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company’s arrangement for jobs, contracts, and payments to allies and associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. ComEd will pay a $200 million fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement to end the federal probe, admitting it sought to influence “Public Official A” — identified as the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives without using Madigan’s name — by arranging for his allies and people who performed political work for him to obtain jobs, contracts and payments from ComEd between 2011 and 2019.

What’s untold are the connections between ComEd, Chicago politicians like Barack Obama, and the Mueller gang.

The corrupt Chicago political machine has been around for more than a century. No doubt, ComEd and other corporations have had to deal with the machine in order to do business in this city and state for ages. A former ComEd CEO was Tom Ayers, the father of Obama mentor and domestic terrorist Bill Ayers.

Exelon is the parent company of ComEd and brags about being the largest energy company in the US. This firm gave heavily to the Obama campaign:

…Exelon contributed at least $227,000 to Obama’s campaign and two top Exelon executives are among his largest fundraisers. According to The Times, Obama’s chief strategist, David Axelrod, also worked as a consultant for Exelon.

In return, Obama gave Exelon numerous government contracts worth millions:

Exelon Was One Of Only Six Electric Utilities Selected For A $200 Million Energy Department Grant And Received A Commitment For $646 Million With “Extremely Generous Financial Terms” From The Treasury Department. “In addition, Exelon, which provides power to more than 6.6 million customers in at least 16 states and the District of Columbia, was chosen as one of only six electric utilities nationwide for the maximum $200 million stimulus grant from the Energy Department. And when the Treasury Department granted loans for renewable energy projects, Exelon landed a commitment for up to $646 million allowing it, on extremely generous financial terms, to finance one of the world’s largest photovoltaic solar projects.” (Eric Lipton, “Ties To Obama Aided In Access for Big Utility,” The New York Times, 8/22/12)

Yesterday, ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine for bribery as it relates to the Illinois Speaker Madigan. ComEd has not only spent millions on fines, they also spent millions on legal fees during this most recent episode. WBEZ reported:

Amid a sprawling federal corruption probe, Commonwealth Edison quadrupled its payments last year to a powerhouse Chicago-based law firm that’s representing the utility giant in the investigation of its Springfield lobbying practices, WBEZ has learned. Federal regulatory documents show ComEd paid Jenner & Block nearly $2.4 million in 2019 — more than what the power company had reported paying the law firm in the previous four years combined.

What is not reported is that Jenner & Block is the same firm where the Mueller gang leader Andrew Weissmann worked before joining the DOJ in 2011 and the same firm he returned to in May this year. Weissmann announced he was leaving MSNBC after he decided to put together a fund raiser for fellow corrupt Obama associate, Joe Biden:

Reports of Weissmann’s involvement in the Biden campaign fundraiser gave fuel to supporters of President Donald Trump, who have long charged that Weissmann was biased against the president. “It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the president and then raising money for his political opponent,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. The decision to overtly campaign for Biden comes shortly after it was announced that Weissmann would be rejoining law firm Jenner & Block, where he was a partner before he was hired by the Department of Justice in 2011. He will take over the firm’s investigations division on July 1.

The corruption is complete, from Chicago to Obama to Mueller to Joe Biden all via Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan.

Hat tips Kevin O and Marty Waters

