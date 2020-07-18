https://www.dailywire.com/news/federal-unit-behind-arrests-in-portland-reportedly-identified-pelosi-smears-them-makes-false-claims

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) smeared federal law enforcement officials on Friday night while making false claims about the continuing violence and rioting in Portland, Oregon.

“Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti,” Pelosi claimed. “These are not the actions of a democratic republic. @DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped.”

“First Amendment speech should never be met with one-sided violence from federal agents acting as Trump’s secret police, especially when unidentified,” Pelosi continued. “This is disgraceful behavior we would expect from a banana republic — not the government of the United States.”

Far-left publication The Nation reported on Friday that a unit from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was behind the arrests in Portland.

“The Portland arrest of Mark Pettibone, first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, followed several similar arrests involving officers from a Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC)—CBP’s equivalent of a SWAT team—as well as the US Marshals Special Operations Group,” the report said. “A CBP spokesman confirmed to The Nation that CBP agents were responsible for the arrest, pointing to authorities under the Protecting American Communities Task Force.”

