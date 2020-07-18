https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/GeorgeW-Bush-BillClinton-portrait-whitehouse/2020/07/18/id/977853

Over the last week, the official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were taken off the wall in the Grand Foyer in the White House and replaced by Republican presidents who were in office over 100 years ago, according to CNN.

Portraits of the most recent U.S. presidents normally get placed near the entrance of the White House, which is where portraits of Clinton and Bush were hanging on July 8.

But in the following days, those portraits found a new home in the Old Family Dining Room, which is rarely used or seen by guests.

Now President Donald Trump won’t see either portrait as he walks through the White House. Before the move, the president would have seen the pictures as he walked down the staircase every day from his third-floor bedroom.

The portraits now live in a room, which is essentially a storage room, housing tablecloths and furniture.

“President and Mrs. Trump did not want that room showcased on public tours,” a White House official said.

The portrait of former President Barack Obama is unlikely to be unveiled during a formal ceremony in Trump’s first term since the two have a rocky relationship.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton wrote in his book that the president despised Bush and his father, George H.W. Bush. And during a 2016 presidential election debate, Trump called Bill Clinton “abusive to women.”

