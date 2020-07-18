https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/hamas-admits-member-spied-defected-israel/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) A senior Hamas official confirmed reports in Arab and Israeli media that a member of the terror group had defected from Gaza to Israel, the news site Arab48 reported Friday.

Interviewed by the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah television station Al-Mayadeen, Moussa Abu Marzouk admitted that a Hamas member had escaped Gaza to Israel.

Calling the defector a “collaborator,” Abu Marzouq said the man did “not have any maps or information about the Hamas maritime force.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

