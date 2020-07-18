https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/historic-nantes-cathedral-france-burning/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The historic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in France was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement suspects that this was an arson as there were multiple fires set in the building.

“The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. It’s platform is very unstable and could collapse,” regional fire chief General Laurent Ferlay told reporters after the fire was contained. He explained that there were three fires started in the church and it is being investigated as a criminal act.

This fire comes just over a year after the blaze at Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris.

