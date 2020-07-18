https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ignored-liberal-media-cdc-confirms-12th-straight-week-declining-coronavirus-deaths/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed this week that coronavirus deaths declined again for the 12th straight week.

Via the CDC:

Based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 8.1% during week 27 to 6.4% during week 28, representing the twelfth week of a declining percentage of deaths due to PIC. The percentage is currently above the epidemic threshold and will likely change as more death certificates are processed, particularly for recent weeks.

Via Andrew Bostom:

CDC confirms 12th straight week of declining covid-19 death rate for the U.S. https://t.co/2oYanogij4 pic.twitter.com/kuLaYj3Yfp — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 17, 2020

Graphic of CDC U.S. Covid-19 Deaths, & The Composite Outcome CDC Tracks “PIC”—Pneumonia, Influenza, Covid-19—Showing Parallel 12-Week Decline, From Apr 18 thru July 11 pic.twitter.com/RbxmJzXuov — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 18, 2020

But you would not know this if you rely on the fake news media for your information.

Liberal news outlets are pushing the panic porn and continue to spread fear of the coronavirus flu.

And liberal mayors and governors are cracking down further on their populations.

It really is unique time in history.

