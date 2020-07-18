https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/insane-video-leftist-antifa-terrorists-blm-mob-hurl-frozen-bottles-sticks-cansfireworks-chicago-police-18-officers-injured/

THIS VIDEO IS INSANE— These are NOT protesters. These are THUGS!

Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists swarmed the Columbus statue in Chicago tonight.

They vandalized the statue and attempted to pull it down with ropes.

They were ready to rip it down.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters are now pulling down the Columbus statue in Chicago. They’ve got the ropes on. pic.twitter.com/H0UJM4OyEd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020

The Chicago Police then moved in and took control of the area.

That’s when the Antifa and Leftist mob started hurling frozen bottles, sticks, cans, rocks and fireworks at the Chicago police!

This video from Chicago was insane.

FOX News reported 18 Chicago police officers were injured tonight.

Law enforcement protecting a statue at a park in Chicago are pelted with projectiles and fireworks by rioters. They are not wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/xtD4QBaHqd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

