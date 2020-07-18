https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/insane-video-leftist-antifa-terrorists-blm-mob-hurl-frozen-bottles-sticks-cansfireworks-chicago-police-18-officers-injured/

THIS VIDEO IS INSANE—  These are NOT protesters.  These are THUGS!

Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists swarmed the Columbus statue in Chicago tonight.
They vandalized the statue and attempted to pull it down with ropes.

They were ready to rip it down.

The Chicago Police then moved in and took control of the area.
That’s when the Antifa and Leftist mob started hurling frozen bottles, sticks, cans, rocks and fireworks at the Chicago police!
This video from Chicago was insane.

FOX News reported 18 Chicago police officers were injured tonight.

