http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/N7zC9Czvq94/is-wokism-systemically-racist.php

A flippant response might be, since pretty much everything else is these days, why not? More seriously, there is a good argument that wokism implies a contemptuous, paternalistic attitude toward minorities, especially blacks. And many have noticed that you see a lot more African-Americans in the ranks of the police than in Antifa.

This short video by a black police officer makes the point tellingly:

Portland Police Officer Jackson Speaks Out against Racist White “Protesters” pic.twitter.com/qnrgWdMv0L — Brandon Farley • Portland Protest Reporter (@FarleyMedia) July 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

