http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k9OCCOxqVG8/

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that the United States and China “are still engaging” on the phase one trade deal between the two countries, and the United States will sanction parts of Hong Kong’s economy and will “probably sanction certain parts of the Chinese. That’s under discussion, under consideration.”

Kudlow stated, [relevant remarks begin around 8:00] “I will just say, we are still engaging on the trade deal, the phase one trade deal, and China says it wants to implement it, and actually, so far, they are implementing it. So, we’ll see on that point. The rest of the story is not a good story, as you know. The president has always been in a bad mood with China. The way they handled the early stages of the coronavirus, they hid information, they did not tell the rest of the world, they did not tell the World Health Organization, which we’ve dropped out of because they’re in cahoots with China, they were not transparent. They’ve taken over Hong Kong. … The president just signed the Autonomy Act. We are going to sanction certain parts of the Hong Kong economy, and we’ll probably sanction certain parts of the Chinese. That’s under discussion, under consideration.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

