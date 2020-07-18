http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/63Zo5D21N8A/

The Washington NFL team has dropped its 88-year-old moniker, but has not yet announced its replacement. Therefore, the designers for the Madden NFL game have had to take unusual steps in preparation for their 2021 version of the game.

EA Sports will use a generic Washington team to refer to the club once known as the Redskins, the company announced. At least until new name, logo, and uniform updates are made available.

“We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity,” EA’s statement read. “We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design.”

The statement continued, “The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates. Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch.”

Washington Owner Dan Snyder has said that the organization expects to announce a new name, soon.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

