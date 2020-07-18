https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mako-shark-goes-ballistic-almost-lands-fishing-boat/

(USA TODAY) A fisherman in Australia captured video footage recently showing a mako shark leaping multiple times and almost landing on top of an angler in a nearby boat.

The close call was captured by Ryan Cowley off the Queensland town of Yeppoon, and featured Wednesday by 7 News Australia.

The silent footage, showing leaps of perhaps 20 feet, reveals the remarkable athleticism possessed by mako sharks, which are the world’s fastest sharks and can reach top speeds of nearly 50 mph.

