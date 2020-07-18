http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UzJwvvnwyu8/long-island-man-leaves-hospital-after-106-day-fight-with-covid-19

Hafeez Yehman, 43, emerged from the hospital to cheers from family, friends and staff on Friday after a 106-day life or death fight with the coronavirus.

Rehman, who was intubated three times during his four-month ordeal at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, had the longest stay of anyone to date at LIJ. He will now enter rehab due to the ravaging effects of the virus.

No hospital in New York has treated more COVID-19 patients than LIJ during the pandemic.

Daily statistics released Friday showed 776 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, with the total number of hospitalizations dropping to 765 and 10 deaths.

Over 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began.

