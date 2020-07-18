https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-lindell-goya-mypillow-white-house/2020/07/18/id/977858

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell says liberals will only bring more business to Goya if they boycott the company.

During a trip to the White House last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said the country is “truly blessed” to have President Donald Trump as a leader. After Unanue stood by his praise of the president, many called on a boycott of Goya food products.

“Every time I’d get attacked, I go up at least three times, my gross product would go up three times, my gross margins and everything. I’m so proud of that CEO from Goya,” Lindell told “Saturday Report.”

“Boycotts are a joke. All they do is hurt the consumer,” up threefold every time I’d get attacked, my gross margins,” Lindell said. “I people don’t live in fear, you’ll find out your business will get busier.”

