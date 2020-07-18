https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/new-york-times-attempt-promote-face-masks-backfires-shows-widespread-china-coronavirus-cases-wherever-masks-worn/

The New York Times produced another fake news report yesterday. They attempted to show where masks were being worn in the US to encourage the wearing of masks. Their attempt at promoting masks failed.

It seems like the New York Times has reported more false stories over the past four years than legitimate reports. The Times was in the front lines promoting the fake and fraudulent Trump – Russia collusion lie created by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Now the the Times is promoting an economic shutdown due to the China coronavirus. Democrats and the Times want to kill the economy because they think this will help senile Joe Biden win the 2020 Presidential election. They don’t care about Americans, they care about power.

Yesterday the Times attempted to encourage Americans to wear masks to combat the coronavirus. Unfortunately their chart shows that the regions where they claim Americans are wearing masks are the same regions where the coronavirus deaths are the highest.

We have published an extremely detailed map of where people are wearing masks in the United States. https://t.co/2ij9fXDTcs @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/vd7cH1uF40 — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 17, 2020

There is no empirical evidence that shows wearing masks protects you from dying from the China coronavirus. The New York Times just proved that this is the case.

