On Friday morning, entertainer and “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon expressed pain over his own community calling him a “sell-out” for apologizing for recent anti-Semitic comments he made during a “Cannon’s Class” podcast.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” Cannon posted via Twitter, early Friday morning. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing.”

“Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” the 39-year-old wrote, adding emojis of praying hands and a blue heart.

I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn't get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth🙏🏾💙

In a follow-up tweet, Cannon posted, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Y'all can have this planet. I'm out!

Cannon came under fire this past week for speaking disparagingly about white people and spewing anti-Semitic conspiracies during a recent podcast episode.

The former Nickelodeon star later profusely apologized for his anti-Jewish remarks but has wholly ignored his anti-white commentary.

During the episode, Cannon said whites are inferior to blacks, adding that white people are “savages,” the “only way that they can act is evil,” and they “have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive.”

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon claimed. “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

“When they didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency,” he continued. “So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive. […] They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough … environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals; they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Cannon also spewed conspiracies centered around “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America,” according to Page Six.

The anti-Semitic comments triggered ViacomCBS to terminate their relationship with Cannon, though, as noted by The Daily Wire, the company cited only the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks, saying nothing about his anti-white commentary.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company’s statement said. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Fox confirmed Thursday that they are keeping Cannon on as their “Masked Singer” host.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Wednesday, Cannon apologized to the Jewish community for his hateful comments.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon wrote, in part.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he added. “The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement.”

