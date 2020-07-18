http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Yq86DDILpxg/

Over the past few days, Nick Cannon has faced backlash for anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.” Now fans are expressing concern after the actor and TV host sent out a series of social media posts that referenced leaving the planet.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” Cannon tweeted Thursday night. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth.”

Thirty minutes later, he posted another tweet that read, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Some Twitter users said they were worried about Cannon, especially after he uploaded a screen shot of one of the tweets on Instagram, and tagged his location as “Heaven.”

Many people sent out messages of love and encouragement to the The Masked Singer host.

“Take time for yourself.. you have committed to amplifying so many black women in executive roles in your companies, as well as all of the countless work that you have done/ do for Haiti! Give yourself Grace,” media personality Karen Civil responded.

“Nicholas Scott Cannon! Pull your head out of the dirt and put it back in the SKY! You are a KING! You have done so much for the culture!! They have turned against some of the greatest men and women in our lifetime! The moment you began to use your platform 2 learn and educate,” another person said.

Someone else replied, “Never back down when speaking truth and understand the risk that comes with it.”

“You are loved, you are valued, the world needs you,” someone else said.

On Friday, news broke that the launch of Cannon’s syndicated daytime talk show is being pushed back and it won’t debut this year as originally planned.

As Urban Hollywood 411 previously reported, the series is being produced by Cannon’s production company Ncredible Entertainment along with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Lionsgate said in a statement Friday that it’s standing by Cannon, but won’t roll out the show until next year.

“The Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year,” Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement. “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.”

This latest development comes after Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS, and he announced he is temporarily stepping away from his popular Los Angeles-based radio show.

Cannon has apologized several times on social media to the Jewish community since video of his comments went viral.

