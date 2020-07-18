https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kimjongun-north-korea-war-deterrence/2020/07/18/id/977876

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a meeting of military officials which discussed “the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country,” state news agency KCNA reported.

The meeting also reviewed “the strategic mission of the major units for coping with the military situation” in the region, KCNA said. The meeting included top officials of the ruling party’s Central Military Commission.

It also addressed “intensifying the party’s education and guidance of commanders and political officials of the people’s army,” after “exposing a series of issues arising in political and ideological life of the commanding officers.”

