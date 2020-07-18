https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/oregon-ag-sues-feds-arrests-portland-protesters/

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will take the feds to court — alleging that law enforcement officers working for several national agencies arrested local demonstrators without probable cause.

Rosenblum announced the lawsuit just before 10 p.m. on Friday, July 17, saying the legal action would seek a restraining order preventing further arrests from being made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Protection Service.

“The current escalation of fear and violence in downtown Portland is being driven by federal law enforcement tactics that are entirely unnecessary and out of character with the Oregon way,” the A.G. said in a statement. “These tactics must stop.”

