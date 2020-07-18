http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/K4p5t_3eLJI/507897-trump-campaigns-brad-parscale-calls-media-criminal-network

Brad ParscaleBradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, who was recently demoted as the campaign manager of President Trump Donald John TrumpCivil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dies Biden warns of Russian election interference after receiving intelligence briefings Texas officials offer schools option to hold online-only classes until November MORE, called the media a “criminal network” and “America’s biggest enemy” in a Friday tweet, drawing criticism from journalists on social media.

“The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people,” Parscale tweeted to his more than 735,000 followers. “They have zero intention to tell the truth. I have seen so many live in fear of a negative story. I am happy I get to continue to fight with @realDonaldTrump against America’s biggest enemy, the media!”

Parscale was replaced as campaign manager by Bill Stepien on Wednesday as polls continue to show the president trailing Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden warns of Russian election interference after receiving intelligence briefings Hillicon Valley: Russian hackers return to spotlight with vaccine research attack | Twitter says 130 accounts targeted in this week’s cyberattack | Four fired, dozens suspended in CBP probe into racist, sexist Facebook groups Trump campaign’s Brad Parscale calls media ‘criminal network’ MORE nationally and key battleground states. Parscale will stay on as the campaign’s digital strategist and will serve as a senior adviser.

Stepien had served as deputy campaign manager before being promoted.

The reaction to Parscale’s remarks about the media drew swift reaction from members of the Fourth Estate on social media.

Parscale bragged in this article about how he planned on flooding social media with misinformation, conspiracies and lies about Biden https://t.co/L9f7lQnLc1 https://t.co/Ta119mkmQy — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) July 17, 2020

The media — on all sides — is made up of humans, who make mistakes. It should be challenged & criticized. But to say the media is “America’s biggest enemy”? Bigger than Nazis, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Covid-19, murder hornets, people who drive slowly in the left hand lane? Insane! https://t.co/CwvaMJfYI6 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) July 17, 2020

Calling the media “America’s biggest enemy” is unconscionable morally, but more importantly, absolutely ludicrous based on the reality of geopolitics. https://t.co/ylgisQWB0W — Brad-Ban-The-Tanks-Polumbo ️‍ (@brad_polumbo) July 17, 2020

Trump announced Parscale’s new position as senior adviser to the campaign on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump campaign manager,” Trump said in a statement. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a senior adviser to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together.”

