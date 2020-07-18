https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/pelosi-trumps-stormtroopers-kidnapping-protesters-portland/

(BIZPAC REVIEW) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked heated backlash for seeming to compare the use of federal forces against protesters in Portland with stormtroopers.

The California Democrat slammed President Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday for deploying “unidentified stormtroopers” in the Oregon city to quell rioting and violent protests that have continued for weeks. But Pelosi’s attempt to shame and berate the president boomeranged as she was called out for the “despicable” analogy on social media.

“Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti,” Pelosi tweeted. “These are not the actions of a democratic republic. @DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission.”

