http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R1cRAk7LZ7I/

A woman walking her dog in the 3600 block of Fairview Drive that afternoon heard the baby’s cries coming from inside a trash can in the parking lot of Christ Community Church, according to WECT.

“The baby was inside a black trash bag that was tied,” the report noted, adding that the woman rescued the infant and ran toward a nearby apartment building for help where another citizen called 911.

“She was on the phone with 911 and the baby still had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck,” said Tamara Austin, who lived in a nearby complex. “It wasn’t tight, so I was able to take the umbilical cord off his neck.”

While they waited for first responders to arrive, Austin said another neighbor wrapped him in a towel.

“I just picked the baby up and held him and just talked to him. He was breathing, I cleared out his airways, he was breathing fine. He actually cried and at one point even grabbed my finger,” she recalled.

Later, Austin expressed relief that the woman was in the right place at the right time to save the infant.

“Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. ‘Cause she’s definitely the hero that saved his life,” she continued.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the department said the case was still under investigation:

“Inquiries about adoption should be directed to the Department of Social Services,” the post concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

