http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7_YxNpFaWw0/

Scuffles erupted inside Taiwan’s legislative chamber on Friday as opposition lawmakers protested for the third day President Tsai Ing-wen’s nomination of her senior aide to a top government watchdog role, Reuters reported on Friday.

Opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) has decried the president’s nomination of Chen Chu to direct Control Yuan, a government accountability office, as “cronyism.” For the past three days, KMT members occupied parliament’s main chamber and demonstrated outside in an effort to stop ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers from voting to approve the nomination.

“Several KMT lawmakers on Friday knocked down voting booths inside the chamber to block DPP legislators from casting ballots over the nomination,” Reuters reports.

In video published by the South China Morning Post, KMT protesters are seen throwing water balloons at DPP legislators inside the chamber on Friday. Other rival lawmakers engaged in fistfights with each other as tensions escalated on the third consecutive day of protests.

[embedded content]