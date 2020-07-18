https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/profs-demand-university-police-chief-resign-seeing-blue-lives-matter-flag-home/

(ZERO HEDGE) In order to discuss “how we can work together to foster a safe, diverse, and inclusive culture,” West Virginia University hosted a virtual Campus Conversation over Zoom. The format of the call allowed students to ask questions to university officials regarding race relations on campus.

Visible during the video conference was a hand-carved Thin Blue Line flag on W.P. Chedester, chief of University Police’s wall.

The Thin Blue Line flag is viewed by many as a symbol of “honor and respect” for law enforcement. According to Flags of Valor, “the Thin Blue Line embodies the unbreakable component of law enforcement standing as a safety barrier between the law-abiding citizens of America and the criminally inclined.”

Students and faculty were outraged by the chief’s choice of wall decor and expressed their grievances with WVU immediately.

