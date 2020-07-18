https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/re-fund-police-will-never-support-black-lives-matter-black-woman-smears-black-paint-de-blasios-blm-street-sign-video/

On Friday four people were arrested for splattering blue paint on the state-sanctioned Black Lives Matter eyesore painted in the road outside Trump Tower in New York City.

The brave activists shouted “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter” as they painted over the city-approved vandalism.

On Saturday it happened again.

A black woman smeared black paint over the BLM street sign chanting, “Jesus matters!” and “Re-Fund the police!” and “We will NEVER support black lives matter!”

Some nasty leftist was screaming at the black woman.

From the video at CNNFake News Propaganda:

Someone painted over the Black Lives Matter graffiti in front of Trump Tower AGAIN today. The activists are calling it #OperationPaintDrop & say they’re going keep doing it every day because BLM is a Marxist movement. This is the third time this week.

In the full video below she screams, “We’re dying in the streets and they don’t care!… Stand up Take Your Country Back!”

Here’s the video.

The poor police officer fell and was hurt.

Here’s more video…

