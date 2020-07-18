http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/h6plNBXA5Yk/

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio gave a heartfelt tribute to deceased civil rights advocate Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, but there was one major problem — the picture Rubio tweeted out was of Rubio with another deceased civil rights activist Elijah Cummings.

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with John Lewis a genuine & historic American hero,” Rubio said in a now deleted tweet. “May the Lord grant him eternal peace.” Rubio also changed his Twitter profile with the same picture of Cummings.

Soon after deleting the tweet, Rubio faced major backlash from several social media figures, and a current congressional representative.

That is Elijah Cummings. Pathetic. John Lewis was a courageous and fearless man. You are a coward and an enabler of the first order for America’s despicable and lawless President. John Lewis stared death in the face and didn’t flinch. You are terrified of Trumps mean tweets. https://t.co/YcF1fXwAJ0 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 18, 2020

really great stuff @marcorubio I’m sure you’re heartbroken by the way that’s not john lewis that’s elijah cummings pic.twitter.com/YkxGhZXIpa — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 18, 2020

.@marcorubio this is a disgrace and as the senior U.S. Senator from your state, you as well as your staff should know the difference between the late Congressman Elijah Cummings and Congressman John Lewis. #DISGRACEFUL… correct it and get it right! https://t.co/nfFwBtBOiN — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) July 18, 2020

Except that’s Elijah Cummings 🤨 pic.twitter.com/UelkmWYyac — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 18, 2020

Rubio did not appear to be the only mistaking the two former representatives, a media outlet known as “Ozy” allegedly mistook the two as well.

That is Congressman Elijah Cummings. Not Congressman John Lewis. — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) July 18, 2020

Lewis passed away Friday night at age 80 after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer. President Donald Trump on Saturday morning ordered all flags, including the one in front of the White House, to fly at half-staff for the rest of Saturday in honor of the Georgia representative.

Rubio later tweeted out an actual photo of him with Lewis, and apologizing for posting the “incorrect photo” with Cummings.

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo John Lewis was a genuine American hero I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

