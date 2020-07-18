http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/h6plNBXA5Yk/

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 13: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) attends a campaign event with Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James at Senor Lopez Restaurant August 13th, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. James, an Iraq war veteran and businessman who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement, will be running against Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) this November.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio gave a heartfelt tribute to deceased civil rights advocate Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, but there was one major problem — the picture Rubio tweeted out was of Rubio with another deceased civil rights activist Elijah Cummings.

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with John Lewis a genuine & historic American hero,” Rubio said in a now deleted tweet. “May the Lord grant him eternal peace.” Rubio also changed his Twitter profile with the same picture of Cummings.

Soon after deleting the tweet, Rubio faced major backlash from several social media figures, and a current congressional representative.

Rubio did not appear to be the only mistaking the two former representatives, a media outlet known as “Ozy” allegedly mistook the two as well.

Lewis passed away Friday night at age 80 after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer. President Donald Trump on Saturday morning ordered all flags, including the one in front of the White House, to fly at half-staff for the rest of Saturday in honor of the Georgia representative.

Rubio later tweeted out an actual photo of him with Lewis, and apologizing for posting the “incorrect photo” with Cummings.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...