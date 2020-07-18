http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T4OEAvm7suI/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) mourned the loss of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and stated that when you served with Lewis in Congress, “you knew you were serving amongst someone who was a legend, who was a giant, who you would tell your kids and grandkids about.”

Scalise said, “What a loss, and what a giant. When John Lewis would get up to speak, he wasn’t somebody who would always go speak, but when he did, everybody would stop, just because you knew the magnitude of his voice and the legacy that he carried along with his voice, the things that he did and the non-violent way to seek out justice and racial equality, and he lived by those words. He was somebody I was honored to serve with…and at the time you served with him, you knew you were serving amongst someone who was a legend, who was a giant, who you would tell your kids and grandkids about.”

Scalise added, “He really helped pave the way, along with Martin Luther King Jr., for the civil rights movement, and it was his blood, his sweat that helped earn it. He would bring members of Congress to Selma, Alabama to go across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and he had invited me and it was one of the great honors during my whole tenure in Congress to be able to walk arm-in-arm with him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.”

