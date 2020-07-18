https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/scientists-6-different-types-covid-19-based-cluster-symptoms/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Coronavirus comes in six different forms and each has a ‘particular cluster of symptoms’, scientists revealed.

Data gathered by King’s College London’s Covid Symptom Study app was used to predict which patients will require hospitalisation based on their early symptoms.

Experts said the findings could have important implications for identifying and treating those who are more vulnerable and will suffer from a severe type of Covid ahead of a possible second wave.

