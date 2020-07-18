https://www.theepochtimes.com/tennessee-governor-delays-inmates-execution-due-to-covid-19_3429347.html

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has postponed a killer’s execution because of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Lee, a Republican, issued a temporary reprieve to death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols on Friday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichols raped and killed Karen Pulley in 1988. He had been set to die on August 4.

“I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

Nichols’s legal team had asked the Tennessee Supreme Court for a stay of execution due to CCP virus commonly known as novel coronavirus, saying, “The pandemic has necessitated numerous restrictions which curb the activities of Mr. Nichols’ legal team.”

The court unanimously denied the request on June 4.

Lee’s order does not state a specific reason why the execution should be delayed as a result of the pandemic.

The CNN wire and Epoch Times staff contributed to this report

