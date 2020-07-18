http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/EQxw0tKJUlw/the-power-line-show-happy-200th-to-us.php

For our 200th podcast (!!!), we assembled all four Power Line Beatles, John, Paul, George and Ringo Scott and me, to kick around various current topics, including my own experience with cancel culture, the state of the presidential race, whether the United States might actually break up after this election regardless of who wins, and above all some reflections on 18 years of Power Line, where we have (according to our site meter) posted over 57,000 items.

This special episode is a crossover event, edited down from a live VIP chat session held late in the week, in which we took audience questions. If you’ve not already done so, please consider becoming a Power Line VIP subscriber, too. You not only get ad-free access to the site, but invitations to participate in special events and occasional premium content.

You know what to do next: listen here, or from our hosts at Ricochet, or your favorite podcast platform. And since it’s an anniversary episode, help us out by posting a five-star review on whatever platform you use.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/07/Ep-200-71820-9.42-AM.mp3

