http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/vJ44uY8rpRw/thiessens-trump.php

Last week President Trump gave AEI’s Marc Thiessen an interview in the Oval Office for Thiessen’s Washington Post column. Thiessen reported on the interview in two columns that AEI has now posted in “An interview with President Trump: ‘The real hate is the hate from the other side.’”

From column 1, Trump speaks on the left and the statue follies: “They’re trying to take everything down. And I think they’re crazy, but I also think they’re evil. There’s an evilness to it. I can’t believe that there’s not more pushback. I mean, I push back. But people who are on the other side of the issue, are like lambs being led to slaughter. They’re like lambs being led to slaughter. They’re going to get slaughtered if they don’t push back.”

“They want to cancel everything. They want to cancel the good and the bad. They started off by canceling things that were controversial, and I actually said years ago. . . . ‘Well, does that mean that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are next?’ And it turns out that they are next. . . . I was sort of half-joking, and people are now saying ‘Trump was right.’ These people are crazy. They’ve gone stone-cold crazy.”

From column 2, Thiessen reports: “During an Oval Office interview with me this week, President Trump acknowledged for the first time that, in 2018, he authorized a covert cyberattack against Russia’s Internet Research Agency, the St. Petersburg-based troll farm that spearheaded Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and was doing the same in the 2018 midterm elections. Asked whether he had launched the attack, Trump replied: ‘Correct.’”

Thiessen adds: “The cyberattack was previously reported in The Post, but Trump had never officially confirmed it until now. Senior US officials also confirmed for me that the strike occurred and was effective, taking the Internet Research Agency offline.”

And this:

During our interview, Trump said the cyberattack was part of a broader policy of confronting Russia throughout the world. “Nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have,” he said. The president offered a litany of actions he has taken to counteract Russia. “I could give you 30 different things,” he said. “I sent [Ukraine] a massive number of antitank busters. I sent them military equipment and Obama sent them nothing. That’s against Russia,” he says. “I made us the number one oil-producing country in the world. It wasn’t even close. I made us number one — that’s bad for Russia.” The president also cited his pressure on Germany to cancel the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia and avoid becoming even more dependent on Moscow than it already is. “Germany is paying billions of dollars, billions to Russia,” Trump says. “And we’re supposed to protect Germany from Russia. How does that work?” But his “biggest” move of all to counter Russia, Trump said, has been his restoration of America’s military: “I rebuilt our military. We now have the newest military we’ve ever had. . . . That’s not good for Russia either. You understand?”

The first column of these column is interesting in its own right. The second is newsworthy. Both are worth reading in their entirety, though neither seems to have gotten the attention it deserves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

